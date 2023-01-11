If you’re looking for a romantic or winter getaway this season, quickly make reservations at the Carriage House of New Hope. Room 13 is a bi-level suite decked out with all you’ll need for a comfortable short, or long term, visit. Our Brejamin Perkins took a trip there where the property laid out it’s Romantic Indulgence Package complete with bouquets, Champagne, charcuterie boards and more. Visit https://www.carriagehouseofnewhope.com/ for details.
