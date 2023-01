Pennsylvania State Police are investigating 2 bodies found in a house in Delaware County Monday night.

Troopers arrived to a family-home on 18 Highland Drive for a welfare check around 5:15 p.m. Monday night. When troopers entered the residence, they discovered two deceased individuals inside.

A press release was sent out this morning, but no further information was disclosed regarding the case.

State police are urging anyone with information to call the Media Barracks at 484-840-1000.