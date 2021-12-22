HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has taken the extraordinary step of marshaling state employees to handle investigations for a Philadelphia nonprofit struggling to hire enough caseworkers to field allegations of the neglect or abuse of older people.

Secretary of Aging Robert Torres took that step over the summer, after Department of Aging staff raised an alarm internally about how Philadelphia was handling cases. The Associated Press asked about the assignment of state employees to aid the nonprofit Philadelphia Corporation for Aging after reviewing internal department emails received through an open records request.

Although the latest state data still has some errors, the nonprofit likely has not been complying with state laws that require caseworkers to promptly see potential victims, limit workers’ case loads and set deadlines to resolve cases, according to state officials and data provided by the Department of Aging to the AP earlier this month.

“I think we have an obligation to help them out, and we’re making some progress, but not progress that any one of us, especially myself, is satisfied with because obviously we need to move at a quicker pace,” Torres told the AP in an interview last week.