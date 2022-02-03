Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two separate stabbings in Philadelphia left a man and a woman injured Wednesday night.

According to police, someone stabbed a 30-year-old man in his face and abdomen along the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue around 7:01 pm Wednesday. Police rushed to man to Einstein Medical Center, where medics placed the man in stable condition.

An hour later, police say, a 60-year-old woman was stabbed twice in her chest on the 4800 block of Pulaski Avenue. Medics transported her to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed the victim in stable condition.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected. No arrests have been made, nor have any weapons found in either incident.

An investigation is ongoing.