Take a trip to Buck’s County and visit Peddler’s Village as they welcome the spring season with many activities for families to enjoy. The village is currently hosting it’s annual “Peeps in the Village” competition with more submissions than ever before. Check out more than 150 displays and cast your vote before April! You’ll want to prepare now for the Easter egg hunt, too. Visit https://peddlersvillage.com/ for more information on all the spring festivities!

