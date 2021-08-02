Spirit Airlines cancels several flights to and from Philadelphia

FILE – A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit Airlines is warning, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, employees that it could furlough up to 30% of its roughly 9,000 workers in October, when federal payroll-help money runs out. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

If you plan on traveling to or from Philadelphia International Airport and are flying Spirit Airlines, check on your flight status. Several cancelled flights heading to or from Philadelphia are cancelled.

As of 10am on Monday morning, a spokesperson with Philadelphia International Airport confirmed to PHL17 that 11 flights have been cancelled.

According to its website, the Atlantic City Airport also had nine Spirit flights cancelled on Monday.

The cancellations come one day after travelers reported major delays and cancellations in both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

PHL17 has reached out to Spirit for an explanation for the cancelled flights but they have yet to return our requests for comment.

