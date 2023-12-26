Spirit Airlines is being criticized after putting a six-year-old boy on the wrong flight out of Philadelphia International Airport during the chaos of holiday travel.

Instead of going to Fort Myers, Florida to see his grandmother, the child was put on a plane to Orlando, Florida according to reports.

The two cities are roughly 160-miles apart.

Spirit airlines apologized but wouldn’t comment on how the mistake happened, insisting that the six-year-old was being watched by staff the entire time.

An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong.