A driver and two people are dead after a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The SUV slammed into the base of SEPTA’s Allegheny station for the Market-Frankford Line.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the crash happened around 2:45 am when the speeding SUV jumped the curb, struck a turnstile, crashed into the building and burst into flames.

Police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene, one man was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators say the impact of the crash cracked the brick SEPTA building. The crack going up the wall of the building and the turnstile ripped off the front.

According to police the crash was captured on surveillance video.