The Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” is en route to the 2022 USA Games and stopped by Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics is a multi-city, two-week tour making its way to Orlando, Florida.

Local athletes Abdul Muhammad and Lily Seagraves from Team Pennsylvania joined us on the PHL17 Patio with Special Olympics Pennsylvania Representative Chase Trimmer ahead of the USA Games which begin on June 5.

Special Olympics PA will be sending more than 160 athletes, coaches and unified partners to the USA Games in Orlando to represent Pennsylvania and compete in 14 different sports.

“It’s going to be a huge show. There’s going to be athletes from all over the country including the Caribbean. Tons of events, over 20 different sports will be featured including surfing this year which is really cool,” said Chase.

Team PA has about 40 athletes from the Philadelphia region competing.

“I’d like to thank my trainer who helped me to get to where I’m going. I’d like to thank my family and friends for supporting me. It’s awesome and I love it,” said swimmer Lily.

Abdul Muhammad plays flag football with the Philadelphia Rebels.

“What I like about it is that I just like to run with the football and playing with the team and like to have fun,” said Abdul.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12.