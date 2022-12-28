The effects of last weeks winter weather are still stranding travelers in Philadelphia in the midst of what some are calling a holiday travel nightmare. The nation continues to see a wave of flight cancellations leaving some travelers worried that they could have to wait until the weekend to fly out.

Southwest Airlines had the majority of cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport as of Wednesday, but several airlines had cancellations and delays.

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan gives a live report from PHL.