An elementary school in South Philadelphia is temporarily closed due to a potential discovery of asbestos.

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia School District’s Facilities and Environmental team was doing a routine health and safety test of the school’s ventilation system when they located unusual amounts of dust and debris in the attic.

Officials discovered that the attic has floors made of plaster, which typically contained asbestos, which sparked concerns that the dust and debris might possibly contain asbestos, as well.

The school is closed today to let teachers and students prepare for the temporary plans being put in place for the following weeks.

Tomorrow, the school will switch to virtual learning, and temporary classrooms at other schools will be put in place starting next week.

Officials say the relocation and temporary classroom relocation can last at least several weeks.

This possible asbestos discovery comes just months after multiple schools throughout the Philadelphia School District had asbestos discoveries.