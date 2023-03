The Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park is opening for the season this weekend!

Every weekend, vendors will come to the market to sell native dishes, produce and products.

The market will be open on Saturday and Sundays, April 1st-October 29th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live with with a preview of some of the delicious and unique foods you can try!

