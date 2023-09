It seems like nearly every week is Restaurant Week, right? Well if you’re tired of the sit-down dinners and tasting menus and just want to try some appetizers and explore some new restaurants, South Street is putting a twist on the traditional Restaurant Week with their South Street Smorgasbord.

From September 24- October 1, South Street Headhouse District will feature it’s first-ever Smorgasbord which has your traditional restaurant week specials but also new options like lunch specials and $10 and under snack options.

Full list of participating restaurants:

