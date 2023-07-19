Although today seems like just a rainy Wednesday, today is an exciting day on South Street because it’s the kickoff of the brand new ‘Meet me on South Street Night Market’.

Starting this evening at 5pm, the South Street Night Market will feature an array of food trucks, opportunities to do some night shopping, amazing drink specials, beautiful live music, and more.

The Night Market will be held every other Wednesday on rotating blocks throughout South Street and the best part is entry is completely free!

The fun festivities begin tonight on the 200 block of South Street from 5-9 p.m.

Check out the full list of vendors here:

Live music from Berkley College of Music Band, The Cheddar Boys, and Jean-Claude Pétion.

You can find out more information about the South Street Night Market, here.