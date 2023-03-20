Close up of female holding an easter egg basket and hiding eggs in the grass on an out of focus background. Selective focus. Easter concept.

Easter is almost here and if you’re looking to start celebrating early, South Street Headhouse District has you covered!

Starting now until April 9th, you can head to South Street to join the 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Over 50+ eggs designed by local artists, art students, and South Street Business owners will be part of the hunt. The eggs will be hidden in store fronts and business windows, so make sure you keep an eye out.

And the best part? Each egg you find gives you a chance to win prizes such as $50 gift cards to local South Street businesses and a $1000 value Grand Prize Egg Basket.

So try your luck and see how many eggs you can find, now until April 9th.

Check out more information and the get some egg hunt hints, here.