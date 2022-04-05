Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen Saturday.

Police say 14-year-old Latayah Bryant was last seen at her residence on the 1500 block of South Bancroft Street around 1:00 pm.

Bryant was last seen wearing a black garment and wearing a silver necklace with the letter “I” as a pendant.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Bryant.