She is 5′ 7″, 235 lbs., black hair and brown eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located.

Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm.

Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that said, “Fun fact, I don’t care.” Police say she has returned home safely.

Philadelphia police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Miller.