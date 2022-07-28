Wilmington, DE (WPHL)- On Sunday, a South Philadelphia man celebrated the second anniversary of his Wilmington lounge. The journey of opening that new venue during a pandemic, and surviving, is one that the local entrepreneur says he’s proud of.

Rikeem Wilburn, owner of Suite 4 Eleven in Wilmington, Delaware, was born and raised in South Philadelphia.

Not having too many role models, Wilburn says he looked to his father for guidance. His father owned a trucking company, and Wilburn thanks his father for teaching him entrepreneurial skills.

Wilburn moved to Atlanta, Georgia at 19 to follow in his father’s footsteps in becoming a young black entrepreneur. ” My father is from Atlanta,” Wilburn said. “I moved to Atlanta because I was inspired by the black excellence down there. Seeing others make it as black entrepreneurs in the city motivated me to become one.”

In Atlanta, Wilburn became a real estate investor. After 13 years in Atlanta, he decided it was time to return to Delaware Valley.

Rikeem Wilburn, owner of Suite 4 Eleven in Wilmington, Delaware

” I knew Atlanta would not be my permanent home and business stopped booming, Wilburn said.”

He moved to Wilmington, Delaware and became the franchise owner of five T-Mobile stores. Later in 2018, Wilburn decided to open up a pet store located on 411 S. Walnut Street in Wilmington.

” I didn’t know a thing about pets, that’s probably why it failed,” Wilburn said. “When I looked up the potential money I could make, I thought it would come to me naturally.” Despite his best efforts and having a franchised name attached to the store, in didn’t last a year. Wilburn says he lost over a quarter million dollars.”

Wilburn sold all of his T-Mobile locations and devised a new idea. In July 2019, he decided to turn what was his Wilmington dog store, into a nightclub.

” I like to have fun and party, Wilburn said. I got tired of driving to Baltimore, Philadelphia, and D.C. to party. So why not I start my own nightclub in a city where it is none.”

Before applying for a liquor license, he says he had to put around $200k into his new club idea. Turning an old pet store into a nightclub was not going to be a quick transition. The project stalled while Wlburn says he worked to get permits, licenses, and clearances. As the project move sluggishly, he worried the project would never get completed.

” In Delaware, there’s a restriction in how many clubs in an area can serve liquor,” Wilburn said. “A club nearby was closed for ten years, but they were still paying their rent, so they were counted in the state’s system. So I thought to avoid having to get a specific license for a nightclub, I was going to make it a restaurant to avoid the rules.”

In February of 2020, Wilburn was near a decision to turn his soon-to-be nightclub into a restaurant. But officials approved him for his liquor license after the nearby nightclub surrendered its license for him.

” Almost shed tears hearing that I was good to go to finally open my club,” Wilburn said. “But little did I know Covid-19 happened.”

Despite shutdowns around the nation, Wilburn says he was able to find a way to welcome guests, while still following all of the state and local covid restrictions.

” Delaware is a small state, so the rules at the time were more lenient than other states in the Northeast,” Wilburn said. “We would be the only nightclub legal to have guests inside with face masks.”

The club made its debut on July 24, 2020, and used Instagram to help promote the grand opening. Wilburn says after a year, the business is now turning huge profits.

After the success of Suite 4 Eleven, Wilburn will be opening a new soul food restaurant next door called ‘ Keems Soul Food.’

” Entrepreneurship is not easy, Wilburn said. ” I had many sleepless nights, but it was all worth it in the end.”