For National Kids Fitness Day, PHL17 got a very special preview of Zumbini with Alyssa Gentes live on air. Alyssa Gentes started her Zumbini business back in 2020, a few months after her daughter Emery was born. Gentes wanted to spread joy to families and teach them the fun activities she had been doing with Emery. She was looking for a way to bring a community of kids and caregivers together, and she has surely succeeded.

Zumbini is like Zumba, but with kids ages 0-4 years old! It combines music, dance and educational tools to encourage cognitive development and foster bonding between kids and their caregivers.

A licensed Zumbini instructor, Gentes teaches classes at several South Jersey locations. Her business has grown to include private bookings, and it’s even expanding to Philadelphia. You can check out the schedule for Zumbini with Alyssa Gentes on her website. You can also contact Gentes on Facebook or Instagram @zumbini_with_alyssagentesllc