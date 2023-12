If you think you love Christmas wait til you meet this family! For years a family in South Jersey presented one of the most over the top light shows at their home in Deptford. The house and display was just picked as the best display in the country on the Great Christmas Light Fight and now they’ve expanded to a drive through light show. Phl17’s Alex Butler takes us to Glow in Washington Township. Get tickets: visitglow.com

