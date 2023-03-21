Angela and Brian Deery love their alpacas, and they want you to come fall in love with them too.

The Deery Family says the alpacas at Morning Glori Farmette in Marlton, New Jersey, have a comforting effect on people. Angela says that while each alpaca has their own personality, they are all calming, curious and great with kids.

The family-owned farm hosts all sorts of events, classes, tours and more. You can sign up to meet the Easter Bunny, walk the alpacas or participate in yoga or Zumbini. You can even book a private photo shoot or a luxury picnic — surrounded by the relaxing scenery and the beautiful herd.

While you’re there, you’ll meet Rocky Balboa, Bailey, Sansa and the rest of the fluffy friendly faces, while learning all about how the Deery Family cares for them. And you’ll have the opportunity to take a little piece of the herd home with you, when you purchase a souvenir, like a hat made by local women out of handspun fibers from the Morning Glori Farmette alpacas.

If you want to spend time with the herd, book your visit on the Morning Glori Farmette website.