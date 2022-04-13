Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Monday.

Police say 33-year-old Troy Williams was last seen on the 1900 block of South 6th Street just before 7:00 pm.

Williams was last seen wearing a green jacket with a white hood, black pants, and white crocs, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

