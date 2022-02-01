New Jersey (WPHL)- Sorority sisters share fun, friendship, and a love of community service. And for two women in New Jersey who are members of a national sorority it is even more than that. As PHL17’s In Focus Anchor and Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall reports their bond is life changing. She introduces us to a sorority sister who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated who needs a kidney transplant which can take years to receive. And in what some have called “miraculous” one of her own sorority sisters in her very same chapter is answering the call to help as a kidney donor.

We hear how Crystal Page who is on dialysis and is to receive a kidney heard that life changing news that her sorority sister Lynette Brown would respond to an email about her needing a kidney. The news would be followed by another amazing discovery that on a first try of someone helping that Lynette would be a match!

In raising awareness about organ donation Page is encouraging people to eat healthy and to be proactive about their overall health.

According to the American Kidney Fund (April 27, 2021): “There are more than 117,000 Americans on the organ transplant waiting list and nearly 100,000 of them are waiting for a kidney. In Pennsylvania, more than 6,000 people are on the kidney transplant waiting list. Of the 23,644 kidney transplants performed in the U.S. in 2020, 5,234 were made possible by living organ donors. In Pennsylvania, 288 of 1,137 kidney transplants last year were from living donors. www.KidneyFund.org.”

