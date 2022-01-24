Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is for a gunman who killed the son of an active duty police officer in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 4:40 am Monday.

According to police, 23-year-old Hyram Hill was shot in his chest, arm, stomach, and back. Medics rushed the Hill to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 5:01 am, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered. An investigation remains active and ongoing.

