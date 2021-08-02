Some lawmakers pushing for 4 day work weeks

A California lawmaker in Congress is proposing a four day work week for American employees cutting down the week from 40 to 32 hours.

Democratic House Representative Mark Takano introduced legislation that he says will ultimayely benefit workers and employers.

“Shorter workweeks have also been shown to further reduce healthcare premiums for employers, lower operational costs for businesses and have a positive environmental impact in some of these studies,” said Takano.

Under the plan non-exempt workers would receive overtime compensation for any hours worked over 32 hours. No word on when the measure will head to House committee.