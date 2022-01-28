Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Blizzard warning is in effect at the shore and beach points. A lot of elements to this storm; snow, wind, wind chill, tidal flooding. Snow showers will be scattered today. We already see a coating across SE PA on the roads.

The worst of the storm ramps up overnight through Saturday morning. The heaviest snow is still expected along the coast; some locations could see over afoot. Plus, winds will gust up to 50 mph, blowing the snow around and reducing visibility.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph inland and 50 mph at the coast. Along with the cold setting up, Saturday, wind chills will be below zero Saturday night. Give yourself time/grace to shovel and clean up. And make sure you have items in place in case of power outages.

The storm effects: Southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware. Minor tidal flooding is a concern Saturday morning.