Philadelphia (WPHL)- This is not what we want to see for the weekend. The Delaware Valley gets hit with a rain/snow mix on Saturday. Then bitter cold moves in on Sunday.

A system moves in early Saturday morning, leading off as rain. Then a front passes through dropping temperatures, and snow begins to mix in during the morning hours. A flash freeze of wet, untreated sidewalks and roads may occur Saturday afternoon and evening as temperatures drop rapidly after the cold front passes.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western counties of Southeast PA, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and Lancaster counties. These locations could see 3-6 inches and accumulate hazardous driving conditions, especially on untreated roads.

Further east, closer to 95, the transition to snow will be later, and accumulations will be more minor. However, areas closer to the coast could even see some light snow to wrap up Saturday afternoon.

Winds will also pick up through the day Saturday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with 40 to 45 mph gusts. It is isolated to scattered tree and utility damage possible. This will also make for a bitterly cold wind chill, reaching like temperatures in the single digits Saturday night into Sunday morning.