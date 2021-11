Los Angeles Auto Show happening this week on the west big time shows going on the Los Angeles Auto Show has returned. They will be debuting a ton of highly anticipated cars. This year the focus seems to be on new high-tech electric and autonomous vehicles such as cars and trucks

Los Angeles Auto Show will start Friday, November 19th and end November 28th. Mike Caudill Co-founder of Our Auto Expert joins us today to give us an exclusive look on what’s to come on Friday.