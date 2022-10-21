Posted: Oct 21, 2022 / 10:24 AM EDT Updated: Oct 21, 2022 / 10:24 AM EDT SHARE If you know good music, chances are you’ve heard of Snacktime! The brass-heavy band plays smooth tunes, with a mix of jams that will make you want to dance all night long. Catch them soon on Halloween night at Concourse Dance Bar and don’t forget to wear your costume. Visit https://www.concoursedancebar.com/halloween-party to purchase tickets. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction