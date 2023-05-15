Over a hundred Philadelphia Firefighters responded to a fire at a Philadelphia high-rise building on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the fire began at noon on the roof of a building near 12th and Sansom Streets. A second alarm was called around 1 p.m., but the fire was quickly placed under control.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the rooftop of the high-rise building as firefighters battled the blazes.

Stephen Sergi, a professor at Holy Family University and resident of the nearby St. James apartment building told PHL17 he saw the fire and could smell smoke from his balcony.

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

Courtesy: Stephen Sergi

When asked if he had any information about the building, Sergi described it is as under construction/ unoccupied, and believes it was construction material on the roof that caught fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area, and at this time the fire is still under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.