Philadelphia (WPHL)- Smith Memorial Playground is ready to get spring play underway at our annual Play-A-Palooza event! This year`s celebration is Saturday, March 26, from 12-4 pm (rain date Sunday, March 27), across Smith`s sprawling 6.5-acre property in East Fairmount Park.

Smith Memorial Playground Play-A-Palooza 2022 Marks Start of Spring Playground Season with Kid-friendly Activities and Performances. Frances Hoover, Executive Director Smith Memorial Playground, joins us.

Following Play-A-Palooza, Smith`s playground hours will extend to 7pm as we welcome longer days. Besides full use of our equipment, we`ll have activity stations, music and dance, games, crafts, giveaways, food trucks, a vaccine clinic, and performances. Play-A-Palooza 2022 programming is made possible by the following partners: