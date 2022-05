The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and if you’re looking for somewhere exciting to watch, Parx Casino has lots of events going on! They also happen to be the home of SMARTY JONES, the champion Thoroughbred racehorse who won the 2004 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. PHL17’s Alex Butler talks with Smarty Jones’ trainer about what it takes to be a champion.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction