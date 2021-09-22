Slow Moving Front Poses Flooding Threat

Heavy rains are forecast for Thursday bringing the threat of flooding to the Delaware Valley. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for areas mainly north and west of I-95.

A strong cold front will move slowly through the region, with thunderstorms and heavier downpours. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas possible. At least localized flash flooding will be possible.

As for the severe threat, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The main threat occurring from Thursday afternoon into the early overnight hours Thursday night.