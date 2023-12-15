Philadelphia police can now fine people for wearing a ski mask in certain public places in Philadelphia.

The legislation for the ban automatically became law on Thursday after Mayor Jim Kenney didn’t sign or veto the bill.

Now anyone caught wearing a ski mask in public places like schools, parks, city-owned buildings and transit can be fined $250.

Those who wear a ski mask while committing a crime can be fined up to $2,000.

The legislation passed through city council in November with a 13-2 vote, and then went to Mayor Jim Kenney. A spokesperson at the time said he would review the legislation and “looks forward to our ongoing work with City Council on the urgent matter of ensuring public safety.”

During Thursday’s final city council meeting of 2023 Mayor Kenney returned it unsigned.

The bill originally received pushback from members of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, who said there was no evidence to support that ski masks cause or encourage crime. Members also said that the law could deepen the criminalization of young people of color.

“Giving police the authority to stop civilians without suspicion of unlawful activity is unconstitutional,” Solomon Furious Worlds, an attorney for the ACLU, said in a statement.

Philadelphia’s move goes in the opposite direction to New York City, which relaxed a law that prohibited masks, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law does have exceptions for religious reasons and protests.

It’s still unclear how the city plans to enforce the new law.