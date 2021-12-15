Philadelphia (WPHL)– A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, police responded to an auto crash at Chew and Durham Streets around 6:00 p.m.

According to police, a 57-year-old male driving a Ford F-150 truck told investigators he struck a male riding a skateboard. After being hit, the man on the skateboard flew in the air and landed on a nearby car, police say. The victim was later identified as a 24-year-old male.

The 57-year-old man waited at the Einstein hospital, where the 24-year-old man was taken for about two hours, then went to the 14th district police station to report the crash, police say.

Later around 11:30 p.m., Police said when they went to the hospital to check up on the crash, medics told investigators that the man had sustained significant injuries.

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, police were notified that the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and at this time, there are no pending charges.