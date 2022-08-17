Kahnika is 16 years old 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on August 14, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 12:45 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the sixth child reported missing from DHS this year.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides, police say.

Tyasiah Robinson, 15, was last seen on June 7, 2022, and Eric Mercer-Smallwood, 13, was last seen on May 19, 2022. Nasyre Jones, 11, was last seen on March 8, 2022. Stacey Rivera was last seen on May 13th, 2022. Samuel Pringle, 15, was last seen June 17, 2022.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Nelson.