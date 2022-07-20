stands 5’3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and short black hair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 17-year-old Angela Jester was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2:45 am.

Jester was last seen wearing a pink, white, black shirt and blue jeans, police say.

According to their website, Youth Emergency Services offers immediate housing and respite to youth facing housing insecurity or unable to live with family safely. This is the sixth reported child missing this year from the housing facility.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jester.