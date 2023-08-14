PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– The 76ers have signed 24-year-old Javonte Smart to the team on Sunday.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey announced the signing, but terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smart comes to the Sixers from the Birmingham Squadron, where he spent the 2022-2023 season.

Previously Smart played with the Miami Heat (2022), Sioux Falls Skyforce (2022), Wisconsin Herd (2021-2022), Milwaukee Bucks (2021-2022), and Sioux Falls Skyforce (2021).

Throughout this career in the NBA, Smart has played 17 games with Milwaukee and Miami, where he averaged 3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes.

Throughout his tenure with the NBA G league, Smart averaged 16.9 points on 42.3% shooting (33.9% 3-PT), 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 57 games.