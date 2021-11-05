Sixers fined Ben Simmons $360K for missing Thursday’s game

FILE – Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, June 2, 2021, file photo. Ben Simmons can’t shoot and lost his confidence. He blamed a mental block on the worst free-throw shooting percentage in NBA playoff history. The 76ers head into the offseason faced with a big question – do they try and salvage Simmons or deal the former No. 1 pick. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Ben Simmons was fined $360K for missing Thursday’s game, per ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski. Sixers will continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health recovery.

ESPN reported on Wednesday Simmons was willing to use Sixers team doctors for his back stiffness but decline to speak with team doctors about his mental health.

Sixers officials believe they have been supportive of Simmons’ stated need for mental health assistance and are left no choice but for these actions in response to the three-time All-Star’s refusal to provide basic details of his course of mental health meetings, evaluation or treatments or to accept consultation with any specialists arranged by the team, sources said. Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association, according to ESPN