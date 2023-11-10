It’s November and while Christmastime and the holiday season seem like they’re weeks away, Philly is already decking the halls with tree-lighting ceremonies, parties, celebrations, and more.

Top 6 Tree Lighting Ceremonies in Philadelphia:

Manayunk Tree Lighting Ceremony + Debut of Manayunk Gets Lit Thursday, November 16, 2023 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Canal View Park, 4418 Main Street



Manayunk is celebrating the holidays in style with its annual tree-lighting ceremony. Along with the lighting of the tree, the fun celebration will have everything from live entertainment to family fun and even a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Kory Aversa

Northern Liberties Tree Lighting Ceremony and Party Tuesday, November 28, 2023 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Figo Ristorante, 1033 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA



Northern Liberties is getting ready to light up ‘Restaurant Row’ with a giant Christmas tree. On November 28, the giant tree will make its way to North 2nd Street where it will be met by a tree-lighting ceremony and a Figo Igloo grand opening party. The family-friendly event will include entertainment by Beauty and the Beast, special music guests, and even complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, cookies, pizza, and more fun surprises too.

Kory Aversa

Historic Holidays Tree Lighting Presented by The Ryland Wednesday, November 29, 2023 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm Betsy Ross House Courtyard, 239 Arch Street



Old City is getting ready to be festive with its seventh annual Historic Holidays in the Old City Tree Lighting Ceremony. The celebration will feature musical and dance performances, special guests including Santa and Betsy Ross, and a holiday tree designed by Old City’s Petit Jardin en Ville. Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess, District 1 Councilman Mark Squilla, Betsy Ross House Director Lisa Acker, State Senator Nikil Saval, and others will be in attendance.

Society Hill Films

East Passyunk Annual Tree Lighting Wednesday, November 29, 2023 5:30 p.m. Located at the Singing Fountain – Tasker and East Passyunk Avenue



The Annual East Passyunk Christmas Tree Lighting is one of the largest neighborhood celebrations in the city as East Passyunk closes the streets around the famous Singing Fountain. Santa will be in attendance to help light the tree and take photos with children of all ages. Festivities will include live carolers, live music, special guests, and dignitaries on the stage.

Kory Aversa

Evil Genius Beer Company Fishtown Tree Lighting Thursday, November 30, 2023 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122



Philadelphia’s most festive brewery is back in its festive glory with its annual Evil Genius Beer Company Tree Lighting Party. Alongside the Tree Lighting fun, live music, Christmas Carols, and more, Evil Genius will also be debuting the return of their famous holiday beer, “Santa!! I Know Him!” which is a festive Saison, 7.2% ABV.

Kory Aversa

Roxborough Tree Lighting Ceremony and Happy Holidays from Rox Kick-Off Friday, December 8, 2023 Tree Lighting at 5:30 pm Roxborough Pocket Park (6170 and 6174 Ridge Avenue)



Roxborough is getting festive with the official kick-off to the three-day holiday pop-up market and weekend of festivities. Beginning on Friday, December 8 through the 10th, over 20 unique crafters, artists, treats, and beverages will fill the space next to the park. The tree lighting ceremony will kick off the weekend with five brilliantly lit Douglas fir trees matching the muralled walls of the park on Friday night. Two of these trees will serve as wishing trees, inviting children to decorate wooden ornaments and inscribe their heartfelt wishes.

Josh Pellegrini