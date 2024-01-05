The Philadelphia Health Department is warning residents of a Measles outbreak that happened in late December 2023.

These are the six locations that may have been exposed:

Jefferson Health building at 33 South 9th St

Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Ave

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room at 3401 Civic Center Blvd

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Emergency Department

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room

If you may have been in one of these locations in late December, and are not immune to measles, or have not yet been vaccinated, experts warn you to take the proper steps:

Contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, if you don’t feel well and let them know about your possible measles exposure.

If you need medical attention, alert your doctor that you have been exposed to measles.

If you may have been exposed, stay home and quarantine.

For more information about Measles and the vaccine click, here.