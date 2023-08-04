Although every Friday during the summertime is a great time to pour a glass of white wine, today is especially important because it’s National White Wine Day.

We called in the wine experts from Panorama Wine Bar in Old City, to help us celebrate the day.

With over 900+ wines in their ever-growing collection (we know, it’s astonishing) Panorama Wine Bar holds a Guinness World Record for their custom-built winekeeper that offers over 120 wines on tap. Offering a taste of true Italian cuisine, Panorama has over 30 wine tasting flights and some of the most authentic modern-Italian dishes in all of Philadelphia.

William Eccleston, Wine Director at Panorama Wine Bar, stopped by the PHL17 to pour some white wine and talk about how Panorama is celebrating the special day.

Today only, Panorama will be offering half-price ‘Shooting Blancs’ and ‘Sea Shells By the Seashore’ white wine tasting flights with expertly chosen wines from all around the world.

Panorama will be open from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. so make sure you head on over and have a WINEderful time.

You can check out the menu and find more information, HERE.