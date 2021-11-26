Single Mom Uses Stimulus Check to Gift 2 Year Old Son his Own Soft Play Business for his Birthday

When Chanel Hill could not find a soft play business close enough to the Philadelphia area, she decided to use her stimulus money to start her own, but at the same time create generational wealth and financial independence for her son.

Chance to Soft Play is a traveling soft play company, and the CEO is no other than Hill’s 2 year old son Chance.

The company is located in the Philadelphia area and caters to all children up to the age of 5, geared towards promoting fun through imaginary play while practicing sensory, strength, and social skills in a safe environment.

Only being in business for under one year Chance and mom are already capturing the hearts of others. Chance to Soft Play is very active in the community with a special event comin up. “Chance to Give,” A winter coat drive for children, which will take place on December 4.

To learn more information to how you can book Chance to Soft Play packages for your next indoor or outdoor event, information on how you can attend or donate to the upcoming winter coat drive or even if you have general questions click here. You can also find this mother and son duo on Instagram.