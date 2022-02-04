Philadelphia (WPHL)- Jessica Burgoyne, Sin City Mixologist, joins us to make Chocolate inspired drinks for Valentine’s Day.

  • Red Wine Hot Chocolate:
    1. 4 oz Red Wine
    2. 6 oz milk
    3. 1 packet of Hot Chocolate Mix
    4. Garnish: whipped cream/marshmallows/chocolate syrup
  • Chocolatini:
  1. Cocoa powder for rimming
  2. 2 ounces vodka
  3. 1 1/2 ounces crème de cacao (or other chocolate liqueur), plus extra for rim
  • Chocolate Old Fashioned:
  1. 2 brandied cherries
  2. 1 orange slice
  3. 1/2-ounce demerara syrup
  4. 3 dashes chocolate bitters
  5. 2 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey