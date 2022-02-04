Philadelphia (WPHL)- Jessica Burgoyne, Sin City Mixologist, joins us to make Chocolate inspired drinks for Valentine’s Day.
- Red Wine Hot Chocolate:
- 4 oz Red Wine
- 6 oz milk
- 1 packet of Hot Chocolate Mix
- Garnish: whipped cream/marshmallows/chocolate syrup
- Chocolatini:
- Cocoa powder for rimming
- 2 ounces vodka
- 1 1/2 ounces crème de cacao (or other chocolate liqueur), plus extra for rim
- Chocolate Old Fashioned:
- 2 brandied cherries
- 1 orange slice
- 1/2-ounce demerara syrup
- 3 dashes chocolate bitters
- 2 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey