If you’re looking for a fun way to show your Eagles pride this weekend, why not get some green hair extensions?

Crimson Hair Studio in Center City, Phila, is going green for the birds by offering green hair and tinsel extensions.

Jen Eberwein and Erin Casey joined us on the show this morning to talk about Green extensions and give Monica a hair makeover.

You can find more information and book an appointment on Crimson Hair Studio