PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)–Police have identified two persons of interest after a stray bullet hit an incoming train on the Fairmount Broad Street Line Platform.

SEPTA Representatives say the shot was fired at 6:30 p.m. just as a train began rolling into the station. The operator of the NB train heard the gunshot, drove past the Fairmount station, and stopped at Girard.

Upon investigation, police noticed the bullet was lodged in a window of the train.

The bullet did not penetrate the window so thankfully no one was injured.

SEPTA has released these surveillance pictures and these two people have been identified as persons of interest by police.

If you have any information about this incident call Septa Transit Police at (215) 580-8111 or contact Philadelphia Police at 911 or the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477)