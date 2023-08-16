KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa (WPHL) — Upper Merion Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired inside the King Of Prussia Mall on Tuesday night.

According to Police, officers were discharged to the mall shortly after 7pm, for several reports of a gunshot fired.

Officers arrived and reacted as if it was an active shooter situation but then quickly determined that there was no threat to visitors to the mall, and lifted the lockdown.

In a press conference captured by our partners at 6ABC, officers revealed that surveillance video showed two black males walking near the sushi kiosk in food court when the shot rang out.

Upper Merion Township Police Chief Thomas Nolan said, “We believe one of the males had a gun in his pants and it accidentally discharged, striking one of them”.

Following the shooting, the males ran through the mall, and then drove off and fled the scene.

One of the males is believed to have injuries to his leg.

Upper Merion Police are asking anyone with information to call 610-265-3232.