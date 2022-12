NextFab is inspiring the future of making as a network of membership-based makerspaces for makers of any skill level. The NextFab studio creates a collaborative environment and helps small, local entrepreneurs to go from making to selling. This year’s holiday gift guide highlights the work of over 51 incredible artists. Check it out https://nextfab.com/2022/11/08/2022-nextfab-gift-guide/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction