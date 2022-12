Fulfill all of your holiday shopping needs at The Clay Studio in Old Kensington. They offer a variety of ceramic works, one of a kind creations, jewelry and more. Plus a mug wall that holds more than 200 mugs from over 75 artists! And for the children in your life, consider grabbing the Holiday Ornament Decorating Kit. It’s fun for the entire family! Visit https://www.theclaystudio.org/ for more.

