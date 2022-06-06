Philadelphia (WPHL)- The mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street late Saturday night, where three people were killed, and 11 others were wounded, made national headlines.

The massacre was not the only gun violence happening this past weekend across the city. There were several shooting incidents starting from late Friday night to the late Saturday night mass shooting.

Police say a 23-year-old was shot in the thigh and lower back on the 6000 block of Delancey Street around 10:43 pm. Medics at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center placed him in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left forearm on the 5300 block of Market Street around 11:14 pm, police say. He was placed in stable condition by medics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was found in a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Arch Street around 11:42 pm. Medics rushed the man to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

On the 5000 block of North 8th Street around 11:43 pm, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, police say. The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

A pregnant woman was shot in the head on Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 pm by doctors at Temple University Hospital. Police say the baby is in stable condition.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the right elbow on the 2200 block of Gratz Street around 1:24 am. The man was taken to Temple Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Officers found a 38-year-old man lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshots throughout the body, police say. The incident happened on the 4100 block of North Broad Street around 4:04 am. He was was placed in extreme critical condition by doctors at Temple Hospital.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot twice on his right side. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of West Boston Street around 10:22 am. He was placed in stable condition by doctors at Temple Hospital.

Around 2:51 pm, police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest undergound in the subway. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Broad Street. He was taken to Temple Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in his buttocks and right side on the 2100 block of Dover Street around 10:21 pm. The victim was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

There were no arrests made and no weapons recovered in any of the shooting incidents, police say.

